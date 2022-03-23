Patsy I. Maddox

Cherokee, Iowa

Patsy I. Maddox, 89, of Cherokee passed away Friday evening, March 18, 2022, in the Correctionville Specialty Care at Correctionville, Iowa.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Rev. Janell Norton will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Anthon, Iowa. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com. The service will be livestreamed on the Boothby Funeral Home website with the assistance of Fuller Digital Solutions.

Patsy was born on March 17, 1933, at Anthon to Edwin and Opal (Palmer) Prescott. She had been a resident of the Correctionville Specialty Care the past four years and prior to this had lived in Cherokee for many years.

Patsy loved her family, especially her children. She worked very hard to provide for them. She canned fruits and veggies many times late into the night. She would buy large clothing at a thrift store and use the fabric to make clothes for her children. Patsy worked several jobs throughout her life, but there were always lots of hugs and kisses and homemade cookies.

Patsy was an artist; she enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, flowers, loved watching and feeding the birds, and the cats.

She is survived by her children Nancy (John) McVay of Omaha, Neb., Imy (Paul) Supchak of Las Vegas, Nev., Annette (Jeff) Simonsen of Quimby, Iowa, Holly (Mike) Stillwagon of Midland Mich., Julie (Mick) Wright of Cherokee, Hal Maddox of Cherokee, and Eric Maddox (Rhonda) of Cherokee; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Opal Prescott; siblings Ruth Dicus, Eugene Prescott, Robert Prescott, Mary Ellen Poteet, and Charles Daniel Prescott; son Roger Jackson; and great-granddaughter Karlee Simonsen.

We hold in our hearts deep love and admiration for our mother's courage in raising her children. She taught us to love God and be kind, by example.