Patsy Ann Morrow

Sioux City

Patsy Ann Morrow, 82, of Sioux City passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 from a short battle with cancer.

Services will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday at First Christian Church (2101 Jackson St.) in Sioux City. The family will be present for visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church. Masks are required. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

Patsy Ann Morrow, was born Jan. 9, 1938, in Sioux City to Clyde and Helen Lehman. Patsy grew up in Sioux City and graduated from East High School.

Patsy and Loren Hanson were married in Sioux City in 1955. Together they raised five boys. The family moved to Davenport for ten years and then returned to Sioux City in 1966 to be closer to family.

Family was very important to Patsy who lived many years next door to her mother. After the boys moved out, it was tradition for them to come over every Sunday. A great number of those Sundays she prepared food for all who came.

After Loren passed away Patsy was introduced to Walter S. Morrow. They enjoyed going to dances. They were married in 1998 and moved to Decatur, Neb., for 15 years on Walt's farm. They would come to Sioux City every weekend so she could see her boys. They moved back to Sioux City where they remain today.

Patsy loved playing cards. It didn't matter what kind of cards. She would play pinnacle, King's corners, cribbage, etc. She also enjoyed reading and baking.

Patsy was a member of the Red Hats Society in Decatur. She was a member of First Christian Church of Sioux City and helped serve many dinners and pancake breakfasts.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Morrow (Sioux City); her sons Steven and Aimee Hanson (Sioux City), Brian and Deanne Hanson (Hinton, Iowa), Thomas and Roxanne Hanson (Carlisle, Pa.) and Darin Hanson (Sioux City); her brothers Don and Pam Lehman (Redwood City, Calif.), Doug Lehman (Sioux City), and Gary Lehman (Omaha, Neb.); 20 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Patsy was preceded in death by her first husband, Loren Hanson; her parents Clyde Lehman and Jim and Helen Bauer; sister Janet Mowery; and her son Gregory Hanson.