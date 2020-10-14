Paul C. Karr Jr.

Denver, Colo., formerly Sioux City

Paul C. Karr Jr., 79, of Denver, formerly of Omaha, and Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Denver.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City.

Paul was born on June 10, 1941, and attended Central High School in Sioux City. Paul trained horses amongst his many hobbies in his younger days. Paul worked many years for AT&T, as well as working in air conditioner sales during his time in Omaha. Paul was a lifelong gambler and loved the ladies.

Paul is survived by his sons, Ronald Karr and Richard Karr; brothers, Denny Karr, Jerry Karr, and Mike Karr; and sister, Jeannie (Karr) Long and Jim Schroll.

Paul was preceded in death by his sister, Judy (Karr) Cameron; and brother, James Karr.