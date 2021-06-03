Paul Jaminet

Remsen, Iowa

Paul Jaminet, 66, of Remsen, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Remsen.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery at Remsen. Visitation with family present will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m., all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.

Paul was born on Nov. 28, 1954, to Ed and Helen (Arens) Jaminet in Le Mars, Iowa. He was raised in Remsen and received his education from St. Mary's Catholic School, graduating in May 1973. He then attended Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, graduating in 1977. Paul lived in Remsen and for a short period of time worked at Sioux Valley Savings and Loan and then Dan Jaminet Trucking.

Paul was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Buena Vista Alumni Association. Paul's hobbies include golf, motorcycle rides and he was a baseball fan. Paul was known for his sense of humor. He was also a daily patron of Mrs. B's in Remsen.

Survivors include his brother, Dan (Diane) Jaminet; sister, Rose (Don) Majeres; brother-in-law, Jerry Braun, all of Remsen; his nieces, Beth (Eric) Gengler, Jill (Josh) Leners, Natalie Braun Eldred, Courtney (Josh) Hill, and Tiffany (Steve) Konz; great nephews, Ross Gengler, Eli and Ean Eldred, Mason and Lincoln Hill, Brek, Dade and Boyd Konz; great nieces, Beca Gengler, Eko Eldred and Elsie Leners; special family friend, Louise Tadlock; his aunts and cousins.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Ed Jaminet; brother, Dave Jaminet; sister, Carol Braun; and grandparents, Jim and Mollie Arens and John and Catharine Jaminet.

Pallbearers will be Tim Bohlke, Jordan Miller, Lowell Van Zyl, Steve Bohnenkamp, Steve Staab, Ron Hagert, Ross Gengler and Eli Eldred.