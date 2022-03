Paul T. Leeder

Sioux City

Paul T. Leeder, 43, of Sioux City passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Celebration Of Life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Avenue.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Kaelee Stephens (Austin Fuller); grandson, Ronyn Fuller; and two sisters Michelle (Graeme) Cruickshank, and Danielle Leeder.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents.