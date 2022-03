Paul W. Lindgren and MaryAnn Lindgren

Odebolt, Iowa, formerly Arthur

Paul W. Lindgren, 95, died May 23, 2021. MaryAnn Lindgren, 93, died May 20, 2020.

Celebration of Life Service for MaryAnn and Paul will be: Sept. 19, 2 p.m., Arthur Evangelical Free Church, Arthur. Burial to follow: Hayes Township Cemetery, Arthur, with military rites. Visitation: prior to service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home, Odebolt.