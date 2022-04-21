Dr. Paul J. Meis M.D.

Formerly Sioux City

Paul J. Meis M.D. 87 years, died at home, peacefully and surrounded by family on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Dr. Meis was born 1934 in Sioux City of parents Dr. Lee F. Meis and Dorothy Trexler Meis. He graduated from Heelan High School in Sioux City, and attended the University of Iowa where he obtained the degree of B.A. in 1956 and M.D. in 1959. He married his lifetime sweetheart Marcia Donsker in Iowa City in 1958, and they had 64 wonderful years together.

He served in the United States Army in Georgia and Germany from 1959 to 1962 as a General Medical Officer, and then trained in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the State University of New York Upstate Medical Center at Syracuse 1962 to 1965. He practiced Obstetrics and Gynecology in Lacrosse, Wis., from 1965 to 1975, and later completed a Fellowship in Maternal Fetal Medicine at Harbor/UCLA Medical Center 1975 to 1977. Dr. Meis joined the faculty of Wake Forest University School of Medicine where he rose to the rank of Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and, later, Professor Emeritus.

He served as Head of the Section of Maternal Fetal Medicine and was the Director of the Fellowship Program in Maternal Fetal Medicine at Wake Forest. Dr. Meis published over 100 papers in peer review medical journals, and was a member of numerous honorary and professional societies. He took great satisfaction in caring for pregnant women at Wake Forest University Physicians, Forsyth Hospital Women's Center, and at the Health Departments of Davie and Yadkin Counties.

Dr. Meis had a long-standing interest in research that sought ways to improve the health and safety of mothers and babies, and especially to reduce the risk of preterm birth. His efforts in this regard were recognized by the Governor's Commission on Infant Mortality in 1993 as "a pioneer in North Carolina's efforts to improve the health and well-being of its mothers and infants," and he received the 2013 Distinguished Award by the North Carolina Obstetrical and Gynecological Society "for a career notable for improving the healthcare of women in North Carolina."

Dr. Meis served as President of the Society for Pediatric and Perinatal Epidemiologic Research. He was proudest of the breakthrough study he published in 2003 that demonstrated the first effective treatment to prevent preterm birth in mothers at risk. The findings of this successful clinical trial advanced medical knowledge and resulted in national publicity, including a story on the front page of the New York Times on Feb. 7, 2003. The use of this progesterone treatment has become a standard of care for mothers at high risk for delivering preterm. Over 300,000 mothers at risk have received the treatment and many babies have avoided being born prematurely.

Dr. Meis was active in the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem and among other activities served as President of the Board of Trustees. He and his wife, Marcia, traveled to other countries on many occasions with the Friendship Force Club, an organization which aims to enhance international understanding. Both he and Marcia also served as the president of the Friendship Force of Central North Carolina.

Dr. Meis was a long-term enthusiast about classic automobiles and motor sports and participated in vintage sports car racing, joined by his son, Douglas, and grandson, Tyler. He enjoyed bicycling in and around Winston-Salem and treasured memories of participating in the RAGRAI bike rides across Iowa along with his sons, Steve and Doug, other relatives and 10,000 other riders.

He is succeeded by Marcia, his beloved wife of 64 years; sons Steven and Doug; daughter-in-law Rene; and grandsons Tyler and Ben.