Paul Raymond Andersen

Sioux City

Paul Raymond Andersen, 78, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly at home on Nov. 12, 2020, from complications of COVID19.

He will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church on Hamilton Boulevard. Burial will follow the service in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel on Hamilton Boulevard. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests all attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Paul was born on March 19, 1942, to Leonard C and Charlotte O (Ritland) Andersen. He was raised in Sioux City, graduating from East High School in 1960.

He attended Augustana College, graduating in 1964. He then obtained his Master's degree from Louisiana State University in 1968 in Baton Rouge, La. It is there that he met his wife, Jeanne (Graham) Andersen. They married on Feb. 5, 1967.

After graduation, Paul taught at Southwestern Louisiana State University in Hammond, La., and then at Northwest Missouri State College in Maryville, Mo.

In 1972, he moved his family to Sioux City and joined his father in the insurance industry at Andersen Investment & Insurance Agency, where he worked until his retirement in 2014. He loved the insurance industry and was very well respected.

He earned the designations of CPCU, CLU, and ChFC. He served a term as President of the CPCU Society. He had also been active in the Lion's Club, Siouxland Rental Association, and the Republican Party Woodbury County Central Committee. Paul was a friend of Bill W for over 35 years.

Paul was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. He loved nothing more than studying and discussing God's Word. Paul's best friend was Jesus. He was active in Via de Cristo for over 40 years serving as Rector for multiple men's weekends. He worshipped at Faith Lutheran Church, Siouxland Messianic Fellowship, and numerous Bible Study Groups. Paul often said, "I speak Christian with a Lutheran accent."

Paul loved to travel. He visited all 50 states and most of Europe, living there for one summer in 1966. The highlight of his travels was his trip to Israel where he was re-baptized in the Jordan River.

Paul is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jeanne of Sioux City; his children, Julie (Alex Orozco) Lesko of Sioux City, and David (Kim) Andersen of Spokane, Wash.; sister, Charlene Olsson of Moscow, Idaho; brother-in-law, Fred Schneider of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister-in-law, Denise Andersen of Sioux City; grandchildren, Lauren and Jonathan Andersen of Spokane, Tyler (Jennifer) Lesko and Olivia Lesko (Derrick Dison) of Sioux City, and Shane Lesko of Chicago; great-grandchildren, Jack, Cash, and Max Lesko, Christian Lesko and BellaDonna Dison; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was welcomed into heaven by his parents; his brothers, David and Mark Andersen; sister, Karen Schneider; brother-in-law, Kurt Olsson; great-grandson, Kyree Dison; and niece, Karina Carter.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faith Lutheran Church or Siouxland Messianic Fellowship.