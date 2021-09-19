Paul Raymond Ross

Carbondale, Kan., formerly Laurel, Neb.

Paul Raymond Ross, 72, of Carbondale, Kan., passed away May 18, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo., in the presence of his family.

His memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Laurel United Methodist Church in Laurel, Neb., with his friend and classmate, Rev. Charles Downing, providing the eulogy. Inurnment will follow at the Laurel Cemetery.

Paul was born on Sept. 3, 1948, to Paul L. and Alice Moore Ross, who farmed near Laurel, Neb. Paul attended the Laurel-Concord school system until the Ross family moved to Odebolt, Iowa, in 1963. Paul graduated from Odebolt-Arthur High School in 1966 and earned a Bachelor's degree in agricultural engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Paul later earned a law degree, passing the California State Bar Exam on his first try.

Paul worked as an ironworker and boilermaker, but his true passion was activism on behalf of labor unions, progressive politics, and the peace movement. Paul was careful to "always buy American" to protect American jobs.

Paul traveled to all 50 U.S. states, ventured solo through Mexico, Central and South America, and visited Cuba and the former Soviet Union.

In 1986, Paul participated in the Great Peace March across the continental U.S. Paul used his law degree to advocate on behalf of the underprivileged.

Paul learned to wakeboard while in his fifties and very much enjoyed the sport.

Paul was kind, thoughtful, and generous. A lifelong bachelor, Paul always participated in family events and kept in touch with extended family.

Paul is survived by his brothers, Joe of Anchorage, Alaska, Andy of Dallas, Texas, Tom of Deer Lake, Wash., and Tim Ross of Denver, Colo.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents.