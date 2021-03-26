Menu
Paul Lee Stoddard
Paul Lee Stoddard

Sioux City

Paul Lee Stoddard, 70, of Sioux City passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at his home.

Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. today, also at the chapel. Inurnment at Memorial Park Cemetery will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Paul was born March 24, 1950, in Sioux City, the son of Elmer and Beulah (Stroman) Stoddard. He grew up and attended school in Sioux City. As an adult, he worked various at various fast-food restaurants; his favorite being Taco Bell where he cleaned the parking lot.

Paul was a lifelong resident of Sioux City. He was very loving and always happy. He enjoyed puzzles, fishing, and playing Uno; particularly when he beat Molly. He also enjoyed time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews, at holidays and family picknicks.

He is survived by his siblings Catherine (David Coston) Roth of Elizabethtown, Ky., Steven Stoddard of Greensboro, Ky., Jackie Stoddard of Sioux City, Jerry Stoddard of Fla., Doug (Vickie) Stoddard of Sioux City, and Martin Stoddard of Sioux City; many nieces and nephews; special and friends Molly Hildebrand and Allen Baker of Sioux City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Skip Stoddard; and sister Judy Campbell.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, IA
Mar
26
Prayer Service
6:30p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, IA
Mar
27
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, IA
