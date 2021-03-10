Menu
Paul Gene Thorstenson
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Paul Gene Thorstenson

Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly Sioux City

Paul Gene Thorstenson, 91, of Sioux Falls and formerly of Sioux City passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Sioux Falls.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., in Sioux City. A livestream link will be available under Paul's obituary at http://www.meyerbroschapels.com. Burial will be at a later date at the VA Cemetery in Sioux Falls. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.

Paul Gene Thorstenson, the son of Victor and Ruth (Nunn) Thorstenson, was born Oct. 4, 1929 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He graduated from Fargo High School in 1947 and received his BA in 1951 at Concordia-Moorhead. Paul furthered his education at U.N.D. to obtain his Master's in Education in 1958.

In 1951, Paul enlisted in the United States Army and he served during the Korean Conflict until his honorable discharge in 1953.

On Aug. 20, 1956, Paul was united in marriage to Eunice Swanson in Moorhead, Minn.

In 1967, Paul and Eunice moved to Sioux City, and they made their home there until 2020, when they moved closer to family in Sioux Falls. Paul was an insurance agent for 50 years with Mass Mutual Life Insurance.

Paul was very active in his community. He was a member of Third Presbyterian for 40 years and served as a church officer, member of the Sertoma Club for 50 years, and was active in the Mason's and Shrine. He was an avid sports fan, and longtime season ticket holder for Musketeers hockey, and Explorers baseball. He was also a regular at Morningside and Briar Cliff games.

He is survived by his wife, Eunice of Sioux Falls; son, Erik (Amy) Thorstenson of Sioux Falls; four grandchildren Kate, Brooke, Luke, and Jack, all of Sioux Falls; sister Bev Moyer of Fargo, N.D.; half-sisters Joanne Stefanewicz, and Vicki Valdens; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and one sister.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Service
11:00a.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
So sorry for your loss, Eunice and I worked together years ago at Williges. She always had lots of stories to tell of Paul.
Kim Criddle
March 11, 2021
We were sorry to hear about Paul. Please accept our prayers and condolences to Mom and your family. Paul was a great friend of our family.
Mark & Cheryl Pappadackis
March 11, 2021
We are sadden to hear we have lost dear friend Paul. We enjoyed The Musketeers and Explorers games seeing him and Eunice there. First got know him at Sertoma meetings and events. Fond memories. Peace to the family.
The Juons
March 10, 2021
