Pauline M. Brown

Cherokee, Iowa

83, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Services: Jan. 4 at 11 a.m., Memorial Presbyterian Church, Cherokee. Burial: Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m., Aurora Center Cemetery, Aurora Center, S.D. Visitation: Jan. 3 from 3 to 7 p.m., Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee, and resumes Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. until service time, at the church.