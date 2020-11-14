Pearl Grasz

Le Mars, Iowa

Pearl Grasz, 93, of Le Mars, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Village in Le Mars.

Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mauer- Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Masks and social distancing are strongly recommended. The family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m. to greet friends. Interment will be at a later date in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Sioux Center, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Pearl Pat Grasz was born on Dec. 29, 1926, in Sioux Center, the daughter of Herman and Carrie (Proper) Klein. She was raised in Sioux Center and graduated from Sioux Center High School.

She married Ronald Weenink and they had two children, Connie and Robert. Throughout the years Pearl worked at Sheehan Produce and Hartz Produce in Le Mars. She later married Vernon Grasz on Aug. 6, 1965 in Elk Point, S.D.

Pearl was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars. She and Vernon loved to go fishing and attended many auctions and rummage sales.

She is survived by her husband, Vernon of Le Mars; a daughter and her husband, Connie

and Louie Eugene Sager of Lawton, Iowa; a son and his wife, Robert and Connie Weenink of Sioux City; grandchildren, Chadwick Sager, Misty Weenink, Shaun Broyhill, and Dustin Weenink; a great-grandchild, Chase Broyhill; her sister, Carolyn Burke of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a brother and his wife, Hal and Diane Klein of Mesa, Ariz.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lester and Ruth Grasz, and Larry and Dorothy Grasz of Le Mars, and Sally Grasz of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; five brothers-in-law; and one sister-in-law.