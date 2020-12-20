Menu
Peggy D. Deaton
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Peggy D. Deaton

Sioux City

Peggy D. Deaton, 69, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

Abiding by her wishes, her body has been cremated. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Peggy was born on July 16, 1951, in Sioux City, Iowa. She was the daughter of Charles A. and Joyce (Davis) Striegel. She attended Central High School. Peggy married Gregory P. Deaton on March 17, 1998.

Peggy was a bartender for many years. She worked at Paxton Street Tavern and Prince's Tavern. She also managed a local dental office for several years, taught the art of stained glass at Western Iowa Tech Community College, and taught Chinese cooking at The Pepper Mill.

Peggy was a Master Gardener, a member of The Garden Club, and enjoyed watching gardening shows. She liked cooking, Jeeps, motorcycles, her Irish heritage, music, and Airedales. She hadn't been without one of her beloved Airedale dogs for over 40 years. She loved teaching her craft and skills to others which she did in the form of several small businesses she ran out of her home.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Greg Deaton of Sioux City; children, Elaine (Brian) Spring of Des Moines, Amanda (Donnie) Smith of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Brian (Amber) Bliss of Sergeant Bluff, and William Bliss of Des Moines; brother, Charlie (Mickey) Striegel of Sioux City; and grandchildren, Chloe and Devin Spring, Charlie Smith, and Kira, Cobin, and Callum Bliss.

She was preceded in death by her parents.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.
Offering my sympathy on your loss. I remember Peggy's creative spirit and her multi-talents.
Holly Mead
December 21, 2020
So sad to hear of her passing, she was a neighbor, fellow master gardener, garden club member and stained glass lover. We were always going to get together and create a stained glass window for my barn. Just another reminder of how tomorrow is always uncertain. My heart goes out to the family and my prayers for comfort in knowing that she is still with us in our hearts and memories. Rest in peace Peggy.
Deb Carson
December 21, 2020
I was in grade school with Peggy. I´m so sorry to hear of her passing. Lost touch with her but sounds like she lived well and shared her gifts. My condolences to the family and peace be with you all.
Twila Thompson-Van Osdel
December 21, 2020
I am so sorry to learn of Peggy's death. She was a beautiful and talented woman. May you find peace and comfort through our thoughts and prayers.
Donna Phillips
December 20, 2020
Ana Bonilla
December 20, 2020
Ours deepest condolences to you and your family, praying for strength and comfort
Anthony Pierce and family
December 20, 2020
