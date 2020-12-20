Peggy D. Deaton

Sioux City

Peggy D. Deaton, 69, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

Abiding by her wishes, her body has been cremated. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Peggy was born on July 16, 1951, in Sioux City, Iowa. She was the daughter of Charles A. and Joyce (Davis) Striegel. She attended Central High School. Peggy married Gregory P. Deaton on March 17, 1998.

Peggy was a bartender for many years. She worked at Paxton Street Tavern and Prince's Tavern. She also managed a local dental office for several years, taught the art of stained glass at Western Iowa Tech Community College, and taught Chinese cooking at The Pepper Mill.

Peggy was a Master Gardener, a member of The Garden Club, and enjoyed watching gardening shows. She liked cooking, Jeeps, motorcycles, her Irish heritage, music, and Airedales. She hadn't been without one of her beloved Airedale dogs for over 40 years. She loved teaching her craft and skills to others which she did in the form of several small businesses she ran out of her home.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Greg Deaton of Sioux City; children, Elaine (Brian) Spring of Des Moines, Amanda (Donnie) Smith of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Brian (Amber) Bliss of Sergeant Bluff, and William Bliss of Des Moines; brother, Charlie (Mickey) Striegel of Sioux City; and grandchildren, Chloe and Devin Spring, Charlie Smith, and Kira, Cobin, and Callum Bliss.

She was preceded in death by her parents.