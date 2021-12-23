Peggy Jo Hicks

Sergeant Bluff

Peggy Jo Hicks, 63, of Sergeant Bluff was called home on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church in Hawarden, Iowa, at 10 a.m. on Monday with visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements are with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Peggy was born July 17, 1958, to Norman and Mary (Marshall) Klaus in Denison, Iowa. She spent much of her childhood in rural Charter Oak then moved to Hawarden in 1972. She attended West Sioux High School and graduated in 1976. After graduating high school; Peggy attended St. Joseph School of Nursing then worked as an RN at Marian Health Center in Sioux City. Later in life she volunteered for God's Squad at Friendship Assembly of God Church in Hawarden.

Peggy loved church services and praising our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her testimony and love for Jesus Christ remained strong through all her trials and tribulations in life. She enjoyed camping and fishing, singing praises, watching the birds, and enjoyed the companionship of many animals through her life. Her favorite song was "Jesus Loves Me," which she sang often to her grandchildren.

She is survived by son, Brandon (Ashley) Hicks and their children Hannah, Harper and Halle of Tea, S.D.; son, Travis (Kayla) Hicks and their children Gage and Gracelyn of Waukee, Iowa; mother, Mary Klaus of Hawarden; siblings, Randy (Becky) Klaus of Hawarden, Patricia (Ted) Kern of Le Mars, Iowa, Martin Klaus of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Ronnie Klaus of Hawarden; uncle, Bob (Carol) Marshall of New Port Richey, Fla.; a nephew; and four nieces.

Peggy was preceded in death by her father, Norman Klaus.