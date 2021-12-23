Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peggy Jo Hicks
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Peggy Jo Hicks

Sergeant Bluff

Peggy Jo Hicks, 63, of Sergeant Bluff was called home on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church in Hawarden, Iowa, at 10 a.m. on Monday with visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements are with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Peggy was born July 17, 1958, to Norman and Mary (Marshall) Klaus in Denison, Iowa. She spent much of her childhood in rural Charter Oak then moved to Hawarden in 1972. She attended West Sioux High School and graduated in 1976. After graduating high school; Peggy attended St. Joseph School of Nursing then worked as an RN at Marian Health Center in Sioux City. Later in life she volunteered for God's Squad at Friendship Assembly of God Church in Hawarden.

Peggy loved church services and praising our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her testimony and love for Jesus Christ remained strong through all her trials and tribulations in life. She enjoyed camping and fishing, singing praises, watching the birds, and enjoyed the companionship of many animals through her life. Her favorite song was "Jesus Loves Me," which she sang often to her grandchildren.

She is survived by son, Brandon (Ashley) Hicks and their children Hannah, Harper and Halle of Tea, S.D.; son, Travis (Kayla) Hicks and their children Gage and Gracelyn of Waukee, Iowa; mother, Mary Klaus of Hawarden; siblings, Randy (Becky) Klaus of Hawarden, Patricia (Ted) Kern of Le Mars, Iowa, Martin Klaus of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Ronnie Klaus of Hawarden; uncle, Bob (Carol) Marshall of New Port Richey, Fla.; a nephew; and four nieces.

Peggy was preceded in death by her father, Norman Klaus.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Hawarden, IA
Dec
27
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Hawarden, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I was shocked to hear about Peggy´s passing. Peg and all you Klaus´s hold a special place in my heart. Our sympathy goes out to all of you and may God ease your sorrow. Great memories will always be in my mind as I know in yours. Love and friend´s forever. Larry & Mary Klemme.
Larry Klemme
Friend
December 24, 2021
We met Peggy when our mother was in Pioneer Rehab., she was right across the hall, we loved her personality her outgoing friendship and even after mom passed away, my husbands walks with our little Chihuahua would always led around the rehab to talk with the residents sitting outside, Peggy was always there and Bob says they would always chat for just a few. Be at peace with your soul Peggy, God loves you yes he does!
Bob and Janie Pavlushik
Friend
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results