Peggy A. Swanson
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Peggy A. Swanson

Homer, Neb.

Peggy A. Swanson, 74, of Homer passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at a local care facility.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Peggy Ann Swanson was born Jan. 20, 1947, in Sioux City, the daughter of Gerald and Pearl (Hansen) Curry. She graduated in 1966 from South Sioux City High School. She had one year of college. Peggy worked at H&R Block and Cardinal House, retiring in 2008. She married James Swanson on Jan. 20, 1984. Peggy sold Avon and loved to collect it. She also raised chickens and sold eggs.

Peggy loved to read romance stories, and spending time with her grandkids, making great wonderful crispy pancakes.

She is survived by her ex-husband of 36 years, James (Leota Knight) Swanson of Homer; daughter, Tanya Schreier of Dakota City, Neb.; stepson, James Swanson Jr. of Homer; grandchildren, Becky (Bud) Haidsiak, Dakota Schreier, Austin Gunderson, Ethan Schreier, Sam Swanson, Dyllan Gunderson, Logan Schreier, and Sidney Swanson; great-grandchildren, Colton Haidsiak, Brynlee Haidsiak, and Everly Haidsiak; mother, Pearl Curry of South Sioux City; two brothers, Terry (Lori) Curry, and Lance Curry, both of South Sioux City.

Peggy is preceded in death by her father; and son, Tyrone Bridenbaugh.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Mar
20
Service
10:30a.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Good times at many Legion events! An awesome chauffeur!
David and Della
Friend
February 28, 2022
Had so many good times going to LEGION conventions, best chauffeur ever!
David and Della
March 6, 2021
