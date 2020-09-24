Penny S. Hedemark Sioux City Penny S. (Cobb) Hedemark, 70, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com . Penny was born on June 11, 1950, to Freeman Cobb and Beth (Bush) Cobb. She married Robert Smith on March 11, 1983 in Sioux City. Robert passed away June 1993. Penny later met and married Leroy Hedemark on Sept. 2, 2005. For 19 plus years, Penny and Leroy loved to spend time camping and fishing in Platte, S.D. After Leroy's passing, she moved to independent living at The Heritage at Northern Hills where she met wonderful friends that became family to her. She worked a variety of jobs and was on multiple leagues for cribbage and bowling, but still found time for bingo. She is survived by her children, Thomas Cobb and Terri Lepley (Mel) of Sioux City; her siblings, Bev (Larry) Hanson, Don Cobb (Barb), Jim Cobb (special friend, Carol Smith), Richard Cobb (special friend, Jeanne Matlock), all of Sioux City; brothers-in-law, Elroy Altimus of Sioux City, and Deroy (Sharron) Hedemark of Moville, Iowa; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Penny is preceded in death by her mother and father; seven sisters; one brother; two husbands; and three great-grandchildren. Anyone who was fortunate enough to know Penny had a friend for life.