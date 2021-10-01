Penny L. Walker-Ulmer

Sioux City

Penny L. Walker-Ulmer, 60, of Sioux City passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until service at the funeral home.

Penny Lou Walker-Ulmer was born Nov. 4, 1960, to the daughter of Christopher and Mary (Upton) Walker.

She is survived by her husband Mike; four children Adrian (Jackie) San Nicolas, Moses (Lori) San Nicolas, Daniel San Nicolas, Joshua (Jamie) Ulmer; several grandchildren; one great-grandchild, Ace San Nicolas; two brothers, Chris Walker, and Roy Hansen; two sisters, Georgie Walker-Eggleston, and Debbie Walker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Penny is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tony Harold; and two sisters, Elfreida, and Cherise.