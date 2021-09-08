Menu
Phyllis A. Hagemeier
Phyllis A. Hagemeier

Ida Grove, Iowa

Phyllis A. Hagemeier, 84, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday, and funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, both at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. Services will be live-streamed and can be viewed at www.facebook.com/StPaulIdaGrove. A celebration of life reception luncheon will follow interment at the Ida Grove Country Club. Arrangements are with Ernst Funeral Home in Waukee, Iowa. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.ErnstFuneralHome.com.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 8, 2021.
