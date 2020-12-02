Phyllis Jean Krahmer

Emerson, Neb.

Phyllis Jean (Stimson) Krahmer, 92, of Emerson died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Heritage of Emerson Nursing Home Emerson.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday at Rose Hill Cemetery in Emerson. If you would like to have a place to sit at the graveside, please bring a chair. Arrangement are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Emerson. Due to Covis-19 pandemic, all state guidelines will be in effect and we ask everyone to wear a mask.

Phyllis was born March 25, 1928 to Harrison and Sara Belle (Merry) Stimson. She graduated from Emerson High school in 1945. Phyllis married Bill Krahmer on Feb. 24, 1946. To this union eight children were born: Sherry, Bob, Patty, Rodney, Cindy, Shelly, Cathy, and Sonya.

Phyllis worked for Thurston County Sheriff's Office for 25 years where she trained her daughter Shelly. Phyllis enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing Nintendo with her grandchildren who nicknamed her "Nintendo Granny."

She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Sherry (Denny) Slaughter of Rosalie, Bob (Etta Mae) Krahmer of Emerson, Patty (Tom) Hastings of Waterloo, Rodney (Lori) Krahmer of Jackson, Cindy Krahmer of Lincoln, Shelly (Joe) Perez of Pender, Cathy (Jim) Eskens of Wynot, and Sonya (Glen) Howell of West Point; 22 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Clausen of Pender.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; brothers, Marvin, Theron, Robert Stimson; sisters, Julia Stimson, Wilma Ustick, Donna Gilster; grandson, Blaine Morgan; and grandson-in-law, Clyde Marr, Jr.

In lieu of Flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, (103 3rd St., Emerson, NE 68733) or Heritage of Emerson Nursing Home, (607 Nebraska St., Emerson, NE 68733)