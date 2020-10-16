Priscilla A. Frisk

Dunlap, Iowa, formerly Blencoe, Iowa

Priscilla A. Frisk, 88, of Dunlap, formerly of Blencoe, and Mondamin, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Dunlap Specialty Care.

Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa, with the Rev. Linda Boggs officiating. Social distancing measures must be followed. Due to COVID-19 restrictions please bring and wear masks. Burial will be in Little Sioux Cemetery, Little Sioux, Iowa. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Priscilla Ann was born on April 14, 1932, in Blencoe, the daughter of Charles and Viola (Richardson) Smith. Charles and Viola separated and Viola married Carl Crom. Priscilla graduated from Blencoe High School in 1950.

She married Earl C. Frisk on Feb. 24, 1951 in Blencoe. They farmed for many years starting in Blencoe and ending up in Mondamin. She loved raising her children and enjoyed baking, especially apple pie and peanut brittle. Priscilla enjoyed sewing, reading, and gardening.

After retiring from farming, they moved to Priscilla's childhood home in Blencoe. She enjoyed her grandkids as they were the love of her life. Earl passed away on April 1, 2015. Priscilla then moved to the Denison Care Center due to failing health and later moved to Dunlap Specialty Care until her passing.

She was a member of the United Church of Christ in Blencoe. She served on the women's fellowship board.

Survivors include her children, Joni (Jerry) Houston of Dunlap, and Julie (Paul) Pedersen of Somerville, Ala.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Jean Ping of Texas, Marilyn Cassell of Arizona, and Karen (Wendell) Moore of Kentucky; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Frisk; children, Charlie Frisk, and Connie (Jerry) Harper; brother, Charles Crom; and numerous other relatives.