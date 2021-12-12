R. Jane Griesy

Two Harbors, Minn., formerly Sioux City

R. Jane Griesy, 68, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Saint Luke's Hospital with her loving husband of 41 years by her side.

A celebration of life will be held for Jane in the new year at the United Church of Two Harbors.

Jane was born May 17, 1953, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Carl and Rebecca Griesy. Jane was full of kindness, joy, life, and a little bit of mischief. She enjoyed time with her family, especially her grandchildren, traveling with her husband, attending services at United Church in Two Harbors, and singing in the church choir. She spoiled her grandchildren unabashedly, loved her kids with her whole heart and gave loyalty, kindness, love, support, and passion to her husband who doted on her in return.

For the majority of her career, Jane worked at Lakeview Hospital in the business office where she gained many friends, spread positivity and welcome, and helped numerous community members.

She is survived by her husband, Tom; son, David (Megan); daughter, Sarah (Dan); grandchildren, Ethan, Sawyer, Iris, Graham, and Sadie; siblings, Kay (Mick), Paul (Kathy), Carl, Mary (Greg), Phil, Jon (Pam), and Emily; and many other family members and friends who will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Rebecca.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Calico Kids Preschool (1407 W 18th St, Sioux City, IA 51103) or United Church of Two Harbors (531 3rd Avenue, Two Harbors, MN 55616).