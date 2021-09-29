Menu
R. Vern Marine
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

R. Vern Marine

Jefferson, S.D.

Raleigh Verne Marine, 73, of Jefferson passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at a Sioux City hospital after a long battle with cancer.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Sioux City First Church (4420 Cheyenne Blvd) in Sioux City. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Thursday also at the church. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Vern was born Feb. 27, 1948, Sioux City to George "Ray" and Ruby (Remington) Marine. On Jan. 28, 1967, he married the love of his life, Janice E. Speece, in South Sioux City. The couple shared 54 wonderful years of marriage together and had three children. He began working at Hoerner Waldorf in 1968 which transitioned to Smurfit Stone when he retired as a plant manager in 1998 due to an ongoing battle with cancer.

His lifetime hobbies and interests include spending time with wife and family, hunting, fishing, woodworking, outdoors, camping, bowling, traveling, casino, sprint cars, photography, snowmobiling, and cribbage. Vern will be remembered for his quick wit and love of laughter.

He is survived by his wife Janice Marine; three children Randy (Lisa) Marine, Cindy Miller, and Mandy (Chris) Wright; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his brother Randy Thatcher.

He was preceded in death by both parents; brother Mickey Marine; grandson Christian Miller; and several grand-dogs.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sioux City First Church
4420 Cheyenne Blvd, Sioux, IA
Sep
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sioux City First Church
4420 Cheyenne Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Sep
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sioux City First Church
4420 Cheyenne Blvd, Sioux, IA
Sep
30
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Sioux City First
4420 Cheyenne Blvd, Sioux, IA
Sep
30
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Sioux City First Church
4420 Cheyenne Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Sep
30
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Sioux City First
4420 Cheyenne Blvd, Sioux, IA
Oct
1
Service
11:00a.m.
Sioux City First Church
4420 Cheyenne Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Oct
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sioux City First Church
4420 Cheyenne Blvd, Sioux, IA
Oct
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sioux City First Church
4420 Cheyenne Blvd, Sioux, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers,love,hugs go out to Family. SORRY RANDY
Lorrie Jeffords
Family
September 29, 2021
Oh my gosh Janice we are so sorry for your loss. We had some great times together at Grandma Grace´s house although Vern and my sister Gracie could get us cousins in a lot of trouble All of our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time
Jim and Linda (Rozell)Prevail
Family
September 29, 2021
