R. Vern Marine

Jefferson, S.D.

Raleigh Verne Marine, 73, of Jefferson passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at a Sioux City hospital after a long battle with cancer.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Sioux City First Church (4420 Cheyenne Blvd) in Sioux City. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Thursday also at the church. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Vern was born Feb. 27, 1948, Sioux City to George "Ray" and Ruby (Remington) Marine. On Jan. 28, 1967, he married the love of his life, Janice E. Speece, in South Sioux City. The couple shared 54 wonderful years of marriage together and had three children. He began working at Hoerner Waldorf in 1968 which transitioned to Smurfit Stone when he retired as a plant manager in 1998 due to an ongoing battle with cancer.

His lifetime hobbies and interests include spending time with wife and family, hunting, fishing, woodworking, outdoors, camping, bowling, traveling, casino, sprint cars, photography, snowmobiling, and cribbage. Vern will be remembered for his quick wit and love of laughter.

He is survived by his wife Janice Marine; three children Randy (Lisa) Marine, Cindy Miller, and Mandy (Chris) Wright; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his brother Randy Thatcher.

He was preceded in death by both parents; brother Mickey Marine; grandson Christian Miller; and several grand-dogs.