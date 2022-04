Rachel A. Hammer

Cherokee, Iowa, formerly Holstein, Iowa, and Ida Grove, Iowa

96, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Services: Jan. 7 at 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Holstein. Burial: following services, Mt. Hope Cemetery, Battle Creek, Iowa. Visitation: Jan. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m., Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove.