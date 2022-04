Ray and Nancy were friends and neighbors in "the trailers"--married student housing at Drake University. As my brothers and I grew up, we often made trips with our parents to visit with the Hortons whose sons were about the same ages. I have many fond memories of the friendships that our family members formed. I am sorry to hear about the loss. In the photo, below, the front row is Lowell, my brothers Bruce and Dennis and Louie. In back are Nancy holding baby Paul, my mother Rosie holding baby me, and Ray.

Tim Daughters Friend July 5, 2021