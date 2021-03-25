Ramon C. 'Ray' Horton

Sioux City

Ramon C. "Ray" Horton, 90, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021.

Services will be at Noon on Friday at Whitfield United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Ramon was born the son of Ronald and Freda (Riese) Horton on March 25, 1930, in Sioux City. In January 1940, he and his parents moved to Cedarville, Ark. Ramon graduated as valedictorian when he was 16 years old and joined the Army Air Corps in 1946. He became an airborne radio operator and flew in transport planes that serviced many ground-force outposts in South Korea and became a sergeant during this time. In 1948 he returned to the U.S. and received his honorable discharge.

In 1951 he married Nancy Morley and they moved to Des Moines where Ray entered Drake University College of Pharmacy. In 1960, he became a partner at Thompson Drug Store. In 1970 he assumed full ownership of Thompson Drug. During the 70s he had a new drug store built on West 7th and Hamilton. Ray retired in 1988.

Ray had many interests. He loved reading, spending time with family, and traveling. He joined the choir at Whitfield, the Siouxland Barbershop Chorus, and finally the Siouxland Senior Chorus and Silvertones. Ray loved to travel. Throughout the years he took four raft trips through the Grand Canyon. He and Nancy made many trips to foreign lands together. Ray also took hiking and biking trips to Nepal, Greece, New Zealand, Denmark, and Costa Rica.

Ramon is survived by his wife, Nancy Horton of Sioux City; children, Louis of Brandon, S.D., Lowell (Sakina) of Bettendorf, Iowa, Paul (Mel) of Sioux City, and Rhonda (David) of Sioux City; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister.