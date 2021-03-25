Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ramon C. "Ray" Horton
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Ramon C. 'Ray' Horton

Sioux City

Ramon C. "Ray" Horton, 90, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021.

Services will be at Noon on Friday at Whitfield United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Ramon was born the son of Ronald and Freda (Riese) Horton on March 25, 1930, in Sioux City. In January 1940, he and his parents moved to Cedarville, Ark. Ramon graduated as valedictorian when he was 16 years old and joined the Army Air Corps in 1946. He became an airborne radio operator and flew in transport planes that serviced many ground-force outposts in South Korea and became a sergeant during this time. In 1948 he returned to the U.S. and received his honorable discharge.

In 1951 he married Nancy Morley and they moved to Des Moines where Ray entered Drake University College of Pharmacy. In 1960, he became a partner at Thompson Drug Store. In 1970 he assumed full ownership of Thompson Drug. During the 70s he had a new drug store built on West 7th and Hamilton. Ray retired in 1988.

Ray had many interests. He loved reading, spending time with family, and traveling. He joined the choir at Whitfield, the Siouxland Barbershop Chorus, and finally the Siouxland Senior Chorus and Silvertones. Ray loved to travel. Throughout the years he took four raft trips through the Grand Canyon. He and Nancy made many trips to foreign lands together. Ray also took hiking and biking trips to Nepal, Greece, New Zealand, Denmark, and Costa Rica.

Ramon is survived by his wife, Nancy Horton of Sioux City; children, Louis of Brandon, S.D., Lowell (Sakina) of Bettendorf, Iowa, Paul (Mel) of Sioux City, and Rhonda (David) of Sioux City; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Whitfield United Methodist Church
IA
Mar
26
Service
12:00p.m.
Whitfield United Methodist Church
IA
Mar
29
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Ray and Nancy were friends and neighbors in "the trailers"--married student housing at Drake University. As my brothers and I grew up, we often made trips with our parents to visit with the Hortons whose sons were about the same ages. I have many fond memories of the friendships that our family members formed. I am sorry to hear about the loss. In the photo, below, the front row is Lowell, my brothers Bruce and Dennis and Louie. In back are Nancy holding baby Paul, my mother Rosie holding baby me, and Ray.
Tim Daughters
Friend
July 5, 2021
So sorry to learn of Ray's passing...a wonderful man!
Tom Johnson
March 28, 2021
Rachel Hammond
March 25, 2021
Paul, I´m so sorry to hear of your dads home going. He was an incredibly kind man while at work and took time and cared for my parents and brother. My sympathy to you and your family.
Brenda Hathaway
March 25, 2021
Nancy. It is a great loss for all who knew Ray. Sorry for your loss
Don Moritz
March 25, 2021
It was an honor to know this intelligent caring man..rest in peace Ray!
Galen Hof
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results