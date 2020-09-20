Randall D. Dunagan

Sioux City

Randall D. Dunagan, 65, of Sioux City, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Fairview/Albaton Cemetery at Sloan, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Randy was born Dec. 1, 1954, in Onawa, Iowa, the son of Darrel Dunagan and Mary Olson. He grew up in the Albaton area, and then moved to Sergeant Bluff, where he graduated. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army. He served in both Berlin and Korea.

After returning from overseas, he began his career as a Mail Carrier with the U.S. Post Office, where he was still employed at the time of his death. He also spent several years as a volunteer for the Sergeant Bluff Fire Department.

Randy was a mail carrier for 42 years. His carrier route was primarily in the downtown area, in which he not only delivered the mail, but built life-long friendships with those on his route and those he worked with.

He raised three girls, which he always claimed was the reason he had no hair - it's still up for debate. He spent hours in the family's backyard sitting on a bucket over the years catching all of his daughters' pitches. Randy was actively involved in coaching his daughters' sporting teams and travel teams over the years.

Randy was blessed with six grandchildren, who he loved spending time with and attending their sporting events. He was an avid Iowa State fan, and enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking, decorating Christmas Cookies with his grandkids, celebrating the Fourth of July, going to church at Redeemer, where he was a member, riding his antique tractor on the country gravel roads and traveling the world.

He made several memories during his trips to Costa Rica, Panama, Amsterdam, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. Randy enjoyed backpacking with only a backpack, and deciding his routes and places to sleep along the way - life was always an adventure on his travels.

His most recently loved spending his time planning and designing the home he was going to build and retire in, on land he had purchased - set on top of a hill where he could sit on his porch and watch the sun rise and set each day.

Survivors include his three daughters, Natalie (Chris) Levine of Asheville, N.C., Katie Kerr of Sergeant Bluff, and Maggie Dunagan of Sergeant Bluff; six grandchildren, Jack, Ryan and Max Levine, Kylie and Brayden Kerr and Blake Dunagan; father, Darrel (Nola) Dunagan of Sergeant Bluff; mother, Mary Hunt of Sergeant Bluff; siblings, Brenda (John) Jensen of Mesa, Ariz., Mike (Diane) Dunagan of Whiting, Iowa, and Lori Whittecar of Sloan, Iowa; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his stepfather, Bruce Hunt.