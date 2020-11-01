To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Joan and family, so sorry for your loss! Randy always held a special place in my heart! Great husband, father, and the best boss I've ever had in all my 40÷ years of employment! He loved God, and his family the most. Which made him WHO he was..A TERRIFIC person!! Peace be with you all, loved the impact of all the things he taught me about life!! Family first,he was a Genius in my eyes! Hugs to you all...