Randall "Randy" R. Speckmann, 63, of Sioux City, passed away Nov. 20, 2020, surrounded by his family at a local hospital.

Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sunnybrook Church. Private burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Randy was born on Nov. 12, 1957, in Sioux City, to Raymond and Jeanette (Smith) Speckmann. He was united in marriage to Judy Shimitz on July 21, 1979, in Sioux City. They were blessed with three children.

Randy retired as a crew leader for MidAmerican after 33 years. He was the kind of person who put everyone before himself and would take time to talk and connect with people he met.

Family was especially important to Randy; he had a special bond with each of his grandchildren. He was always there to take them to school and practices, and never missed an event.

He had a strong faith in God and was a member of Sunnybrook Church where he volunteered in the Hope Center. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, boating, camping, riding his motorcycle, and traveling. Most importantly, Randy taught his friends and family to be compassionate and kind.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife of 41 years, Judy Speckmann of Sioux City; children, Nicole (Eric) Zeman, Chad (Ashlei) Speckmann, and Alicia (Tim) Angerman, all of Sioux City; grandchildren, Raelyn, Dakotah, Kaleb, Madilyn, Annabelle, and Jack; brother, Ron (Deb) Speckmann of Sioux City; mother-in-law, Carol Shimitz of Sioux City; many nieces, nephews; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Debbie Pearson, Penny (Dave) DeLapp, Rick (Joni) Shimitz, Brenda (Richard) Sopoci, and Scott Shimitz.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean (Bill) Henderson; and several aunts and uncles.