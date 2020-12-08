Randy A. Haage

Sioux City

Randy Allen Haage, 63, of Sioux City passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

Cremation rites were accorded and no services are planned. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

Randy is survived by his wife, Stephanie Haage of Sioux City; two brothers, Robert (Vivian) Haage of Springfield, S.D., and Dennis (Barb) Haage of Sioux Falls, S.D.; nieces; nephews; and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Marilyn (John) Statema and Verla (Robert) Harvey.