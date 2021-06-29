Raymond Harlon Erickson

Jefferson, S.D.

Raymond Harlon Erickson, 77, of Jefferson, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at a local hospital due to health complications.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Hansen Funeral Home in Vermillion, S.D. Pastor Jim Fowler will be officiating the service. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m., family will be present at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Utica, S.D. Condolences may be made at www.hansenfuneralhome.com.

Raymond was born Dec. 22, 1943, to William R. and Alma M (Thorstensen) Erickson at home in Yankton County, S.D. He was the youngest of nine children. Raymond attended school in the Irene/Centerville, S.D., area. He enlisted in the United States Navy on August 30, 1962 and was discharged on Sept. 30, 1966. In 1965, he received a Vietnam Medal.

Between 1966 and 1967 he moved to Australia. That is where he met and married the love of his life, Catherine "Pat" (Hyland) Erickson on May 25, 1968, in Sydney, Australia. In June of 1970, they moved back to the United States and lived a short time in Canton, S.D. In 1972, they moved to Jefferson where he lived for the remainder of his life.

From 1970 to 1986 he worked at Load King or IBP. He was unable to work for four years due to medical issues. In 1990, he returned to work and worked around the Siouxland areas. He eventually retired from Walmart in Sioux City. He also enjoyed tinkering around the house and yard. He also enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren when able to.

He is survived by his children Raymond, Jr (Vicki) Erickson of Atlantic, Iowa, Samuel Erickson of Jefferson, Bill (Kelly) Erickson of Plattsmouth, Neb., and Jaclyn Erickson-Saltzgiver (Cory Moore) of Vermillion; six grandchildren, Kylee Saltzgiver, Eva Saltzgiver, Zeik (Kristen) Johnson, Trystan Erickson, Garrett Erickson, and Ty Hickman (Jordan Gettler, fiancée); five great-grandchildren, Max Hickman, Lily George, Wailen Hickman, Zander Campbell, Zuri Poppino, and two on the way; three sisters, Pearl Tweedy, Avis Powers, and Emma Erickson; brothers- and sisters-in-law Peter Hyland of England, Bill and Fiona of Queensland, Australia, and Ann Hyland of Australia; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents William R and Alma Erickson; his mother- and father in-law, William J. and Rose Hyland; wife Catherine "Pat" Erickson; daughter, Rose Marie; two grandchildren, Madeline Marie and William "Austin" Erickson; and five brothers and sisters, Roy, Orville, Sandy, Charles, and Erma Erickson.

Memorials can be sent to Raymond Erickson Medical Fund at Vermillion Federal Credit Union in Vermillion.