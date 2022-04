What a wonderful precious man, my godfather. He always brought smiles and joy. I can still hear his kidding.

I will ALWAYS remember him crossing the room to hug me sobbing, “ what did I do wrong” when his son and son-in-law had just passed in a traffic accident and he had already lost infant, Karen, and Marilyn ( whom I was in touch with till she no longer could), I told him “nothing”.

He was a godly faithful man and is entertaining his family in heaven with the best jokes ever. My heart is hurting and I can’t wait till I see him again. May you, feel the Lord’s peace.

Mary Gildemeister Family December 10, 2020