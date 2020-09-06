Raymond O. West

Omaha, formerly Blencoe, Iowa

Raymond O. West, 81, of Omaha, formerly of Blencoe, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., in Omaha. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Graceland Cemetery, Blencoe. Visitation will be 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Survivors include his sister, Molle West; children, Toni Hayes, and Timothy L. West; grandchildren, Alisha, Adam, Timothy, Ryan, and Alexander; great-grandchildren, Shayna, Breigha, Joseph, and Landon; and other family and friends.

Memorials may be directed to the VFW Post in Onawa, Iowa.