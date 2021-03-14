Menu
Reed W. Hanke
1992 - 2021
BORN
1992
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Reed W. Hanke

Sioux City

Reed W. Hanke, 28, of Sioux City passed away Friday, March 5, 2021.

Private family services were held. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Reed William Hanke was born Wednesday, Oct. 7, 1992, in Sioux City to William and Nancy (Torgerson) Hanke. He grew up in Sioux City, graduating from East High School in 2011. Reed was a very intelligent young man. He loved to work out and to cook. He was a collector of older coins and cards, especially Pokémon cards. He enjoyed playing video games and various martial arts (MMA).

Reed is survived by his parents; and brothers, Michael Hanke of Sioux City, and Jack Hanke of Ames.

Reed is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 14, 2021.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nancy Hanke
April 20, 2021
Nancy and Bill, so sorry for your loss. I remember he was such a precious sweet baby. You have my sympathy.
Patricia Jacobs
March 17, 2021
Dean and Anne
March 15, 2021
We are at a loss for words. We send all our love and prayers from our family to yours. Love, Adam, Laura, Gavin and Cole
Adam Thompson
March 14, 2021
