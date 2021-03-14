Reed W. Hanke

Sioux City

Reed W. Hanke, 28, of Sioux City passed away Friday, March 5, 2021.

Private family services were held. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Reed William Hanke was born Wednesday, Oct. 7, 1992, in Sioux City to William and Nancy (Torgerson) Hanke. He grew up in Sioux City, graduating from East High School in 2011. Reed was a very intelligent young man. He loved to work out and to cook. He was a collector of older coins and cards, especially Pokémon cards. He enjoyed playing video games and various martial arts (MMA).

Reed is survived by his parents; and brothers, Michael Hanke of Sioux City, and Jack Hanke of Ames.

Reed is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.