Rene U. Garcia

South Sioux City

Rene U. Garcia, 44, of South Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City. The Rev. Anthony Weidner will officiate. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Rene was born on May 22, 1976, in San Julian, Jalisco, Mexico, to Gustavo and Roberta (Magana) Garcia. He lived in Mexico until he was 16, when he moved to South Sioux City. He remained a South Sioux City resident for the rest of his life.

On Jan. 3, 1998, he married Gabriela Preciado in South Sioux City. He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City.

Rene was an incredibly loving, hard-working man who always put others before himself. He was so loved, and so very brave. He was his wife's world, and his family's hero. He wanted the best for his family, and always loved spending time with them. He loved listening to music and spending time outdoors. He was always looking for something to fix, and according to him, nobody could do it like he could. He always enjoyed a healthy competition when working out with his daughter, Ashlynn. He was the best uncle, and the very best dad.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Gabby Garcia; his children, Brian and Ashlynn Garcia; his mother, Roberta Garcia; siblings, Gustavo, Bertha, Gladys, Eduardo, Vanessa, Rosario, and Onofre; brothers-in-law, Juan and Christian; sister-in-law, Ariana; and his mother- and father-in-law, Maria and Silberio Preciado.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gustavo Garcia; and a brother, Tomas.