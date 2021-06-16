Rex James Barto

Dike, Iowa

Rex James Barto, 57, of Dike passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Service with Military Rites will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Dakota City Cemetery. Luncheon/Gathering will follow at Scenic Park, 801 Riverview Dr., South Sioux City. Friends and family are encouraged to share stories and memories at the luncheon.

Rex was born Feb. 10, 1964. He graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1982. Rex joined the Army right after high school. He spend five years in Germany during his enlistment. Rex was Honorably Discharged as SPC4 in 1990.

Rex was employed for the past 16 years at John Deere as a maintenance mechanic.

Rex enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, kayaking, and keeping his lawn perfect. Rex enjoyed detailing vehicles and would spend hours perfecting his work. Rex loved woodworking as well. Most of all, Rex loved spending time with his family.

Rex was the type of person who could carry on a complete conversation with strangers. He was very personable and made friends easily. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Rex is survived by his wife, Dawn Barto; three sons, Roy (Heather) Greene, Rodney Barto, and Rylie Barto; two daughters, Brittney Barto and Bobbie (Patrick) Billings; three stepsons, Dylan Mrzlak, Joey (McKaila) Gorby, and Ayden Broten; three stepdaughters, Brittany (Teri) Gorby, Destiny Mrzlak, and Madyson Broten; nine adorable grandchildren; two brothers, Ron (Brenda) Barto, and Don (Sandy) Madison; mother-in-law, Jeanette Broten; dog, Lucy; and many other family members.

Rex was preceded in death by his father, Roland (Butch) Barto; parents, Edward and Mary Jean (Wiseman) Trudell; brother, Patrick Barclay; sister Barbara (Trudell) Boucher; and granddaughter Valerie Billings.