Rhoda Y. Stevenson

Sioux City

Beloved mother and grandmother Rhoda Y. Stevenson, 85, of Sioux City, entered heaven's gates peacefully on Oct. 16, 2020 at a local hospital.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

She was born on Oct. 9, 1935, in Graettinger, Iowa, to Virgil E. and Grace I. (Peterson) Wilson.

Rhoda graduated from Spencer (Iowa) High School in 1954.

She married the love of her life, Donald J. Stevenson, in February 1955, who preceded her death in 2008. After marriage, being a loving mother and homemaker was what she was most proud of.

Rhoda was an avid golfer and bridge player, and was the office manager for her husband's business until retirement. Rhoda devoted her life to her family and treated those around her like family as well. This is why her circle was huge. The way she embraced everyone she met, you couldn't help but love and admire her strength. She taught us everything we need to know to go on in this life except how to do it without her. She will forever be a shining light on those she loved.

Rhoda is survived by her children, Mike, of Sioux City, Rich (Anita) of Wichita, Kan., and Michelle of Sioux City; grandchildren, David (Yesenia) of Sioux City; Jay (Sara) of Sergeant Bluff, Christopher (Kattie) Stevenson of Grimes, Iowa, Tiffany Stevenson of Sioux City, Krystal Stevenson of Homer, Neb., Paul (Stacy) Grohs of Le Mars, Iowa, Chad (Doria) Grohs of Sioux City, and Todd (Katie) Grohs of Sioux City; 12 great-grandchildren; her guardians, Delilah and Finley; and her sister, Sandra (Stu) Sherman of Texas.

Rhoda was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; and her parents.