Rhodora M. Ewing

Sioux City

Rhodora M. Ewing, 90, of Sioux City passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at her residence, comforted by family.

Abiding by her wishes, cremation has taken place and a graveside service at Logan Park Cemetery will take place in the Spring of 2022. Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel has assisted the family with arrangements.

Rhodora was born on Jan. 8, 1931 in Sioux City to Ralph and Phebe (Clark) Still. She graduated from East High School in Sioux City. Rhodora married Richard Ewing on Aug. 7, 1950 in Sequin, Texas. After the marriage, the couple moved to San Bernadino, Calif., and Portsmouth, Ohio, before returning to Siouxland, living in Jefferson, and finally settling in Sioux City. She was a military wife, and loved being a mother to her eleven children.

Rhodora worked as a nurse's assistant for many years, her favorite was Tommydale before they closed, and then she retired from Indian Hills. She was named one of Siouxland's Woman of the Year.

Rhodora is survived by her children Randy of Sioux City, Jim of Sioux City, John of Roswell, N.M., Dawna (Curt) McLeod of Sioux City, Judy (Mike) Barta of Burbank, S.D., Russell of Miami, Fla., Roger (Tracy) of Sioux City, and Donnie (Amanda) of Sioux City; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rhodora was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard; sons Ronnie, Rich, and Tim; sisters Genevieve, Doris, Joyce, Roberta, and Marion; and brothers Harry, Rolland, and Irwin.