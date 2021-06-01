Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard P. Biegler
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA

Richard P. Biegler

Sergeant Bluff

Richard P. Biegler, 86, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away May 30, 2021, at a local nursing home.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Grace United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Richard was born on May 1, 1935, in Sioux City to William and Mable Biegler. He was united in marriage to Nora Major on Aug. 14, 1959 in Kingsley, Iowa.

Richard was in the Naval Reserve for 12 years and painted houses with his dad before working at a local paint store. He worked in the parts department for Terra Chemical for 27 years.

He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan, along with Morningside College, Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and involved in the United Methodist Men's Club. Richard enjoyed working in the garden, fishing and baking.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Nora Biegler of Sergeant Bluff; children; Paul (Pam) Biegler of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., Tim (Angie) Biegler of Olathe, Kan. and Barb (Scott) Crichton of Sioux City; sister, Marjorie (Delmar) Anderson of Golden Valley, Ariz.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his fur baby, Gigi.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald and Robert; and sisters, Delores and Dorothy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Siouxland.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Jun
8
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Grace United Methodist Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss Nora. Our daughter Kara and her family live nearby and appreciate you both as neighbors. You are in my prayers
Sherry mcgill
Friend
June 6, 2021
So sorry for your lose Nora.
Jan Kelly Klingenmith
Other
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results