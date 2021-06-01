Richard P. Biegler

Sergeant Bluff

Richard P. Biegler, 86, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away May 30, 2021, at a local nursing home.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Grace United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Richard was born on May 1, 1935, in Sioux City to William and Mable Biegler. He was united in marriage to Nora Major on Aug. 14, 1959 in Kingsley, Iowa.

Richard was in the Naval Reserve for 12 years and painted houses with his dad before working at a local paint store. He worked in the parts department for Terra Chemical for 27 years.

He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan, along with Morningside College, Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and involved in the United Methodist Men's Club. Richard enjoyed working in the garden, fishing and baking.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Nora Biegler of Sergeant Bluff; children; Paul (Pam) Biegler of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., Tim (Angie) Biegler of Olathe, Kan. and Barb (Scott) Crichton of Sioux City; sister, Marjorie (Delmar) Anderson of Golden Valley, Ariz.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his fur baby, Gigi.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald and Robert; and sisters, Delores and Dorothy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Siouxland.