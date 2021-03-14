Richard C. 'Dick' Giesen

Rockford, Ill., formerly Sioux City

Richard C. Giesen, 77, of Rockford passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Dick was born on Dec. 4, 1943, in Sioux City, the son of Charles and Josephine (Covell) Giesen. He loved growing up on the farm and appreciated the hard work that it involved. He graduated from Heelan High School in Sioux City in 1962 and from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, in 1966. He served as a Captain in the United States Marine Corps from 1966 to 1970. He was an artillery officer in Vietnam as a forward observer and battalion fire support coordinator.

Following his military service, he began his working career in Minneapolis, Minn., with Honeywell and Skelly Oil Company. He then moved to Rockford and worked for Rockford Products until 1983 when he then established his own business in human resource consulting and the temporary help business. He grew the business to 10 offices in Illinois and Nebraska.

He "partially" retired in the year 2010. He loved his work and remained involved until he finally gave up to full retirement in 2021. During his career, he volunteered his time by serving on community boards including Orton Keys Day Care Center, Goodwill industries, Rockvale Children's Home and Rockford Area Personnel Association.

He married his loving wife, Elizabeth in 2004 and they spent many happy years together in their river home in Rockford and their winter condo in Florida. They also enjoyed many happy years together traveling through all 50 of the United States, the Caribbean, Canada and Europe. His favorite pastimes included boating on the Rock River, flying his Cessna 172, and golfing with his favorite partner, Elizabeth. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; son, Jeff (Erica) Giesen of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; daughter, Amy (Jeff) Butt of Rockton, Ill.; stepson, Michael DuPre of Rockford; wonderful grandchildren, Heather, Nicole, Brandon, Sydney, Melissa and Tim; sisters, Joann Rothman and Martha Kelly, both of Sioux City, Charlene Willenbring of Jackson, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St, Dubuque, IA 52001.