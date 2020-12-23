Richard Vande Hoef

Sibley, Iowa

Richard Vande Hoef, 95 of Sibley passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Country View Manor in Sibley surrounded by his family.

Service will be at 11 a.m. today at the Christian Reformed Church in Sibley, with Dr. Greg Kosters officiating. Burial will be at the Holman Township Cemetery of Sibley, with military honors by the William F. Allard VFW Post No. 7373 and George E. Mudge American Legion Post No. 324 of Sibley and the Wood-Miller American Legion Post No. 326 of Ocheyedan, IA. Visitation will be from 9:45 a.m. today until time of service at the church.

Richard Peter Vande Hoef was born on May 15, 1925 on a farm south of Boyden, Iowa, the son of Paul and Maggie (Van Meeteren) Vande Hoef. Rich was baptized in the Free Grace Reformed Church in Middleburg, IA. He grew up on a farm near Boyden, but did not attend school, as he felt his help was needed on the farm.

Shortly before his 19th birthday Rich was drafted into the U.S. Army and served until June of 1946. After returning home he was united in marriage on Sept. 4, 1946 to Harriet Vander Maten at the First Reformed Church in Boyden, IA. To this union four children were born, Dennis, Judy, Duane, and Brian.

In 1980 Rich was elected State Senator and served in the Iowa Senate for 12 years. After the 1990 reapportionment, Rich served six years in the Iowa House of Representatives. Upon his retirement from the legislature in 1998, the couple moved to Sibley.

Rich retained an active interest and engagement in civic activities and considered his work on Hawkeye Point-the highest point in Iowa-and developing it as an attractive asset to the area one of his greatest accomplishments.

Rich was a member of the Christian Reformed Church in Sibley. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Rich is survived by his wife of 74 years, Harriet Vande Hoef of Sibley; four children, Dennis (Cynthia) Vande Hoef of Harris, Iowa, Judy (Robert) Hagey of Urbandale, Iowa, Duane (Pam) Vande Hoef of Sibley, and Brian (Sandra) Vande Hoef of Harris; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul, and Maggie Vande Hoef; three brothers, Marvin Paul in infancy, Paul Marvin who was a twin of Marvin Paul, and Willard; and two sisters, Jeanette Calsbeek and Anna Mae Van Aalsburg.