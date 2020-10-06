Richard J. Sudtelgte

Sioux City

Richard J. "Dick" Sudtelgte, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Michael Catholic Church. The Rev. Peter Nguyen will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 5 to 8 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel on Stone Park Blvd. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Dick was born on April 11, 1933, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Edmund and Mary (Murray) Sudtelgte. His family moved from Remsen, Iowa to Sioux City when he was a child. He attended country school, Immaculate Conception Grade School, Trinity High School and then graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in 1952.

Dick was drafted into the U.S. Army in March 1953. He was stationed in Berlin, Germany during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in March 1955.

On June 9, 1956, Dick married Caryl Jean Braunger in Sioux City.

Dick joined the Sioux City Fire Department in 1961. He served on the fire department for 34 years and retired in 1995 as deputy chief. During his off days, he worked at Gerkin Windows, and he was a driver for Siouxland Paramedics and the Cancer Center.

Dick was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, the Coast Guard Auxiliary, The International Association of Fire Fighters, The Planning Committee for the Northwest Iowa Fire School and the American Legion Monahan Post 64.

Dick enjoyed attending his grandchildren's events and visiting with family. He loved to have morning coffee with his friends. He was always there with his truck when anyone needed help. He loved kidding people, especially with birthday cards. He had a big heart and was a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

Survivors include his wife, Caryl of Sioux City; his children, Deb Montgomery (Kevin) of Indianola, Iowa, Bev Salmon (Carroll) of Sioux City, and Keith Sudtelgte (Kathy) of Sioux City; eight grandchildren, Kiel Montgomery (Nichole), Brooke Friedman (Nate), Reese Sudtelgte (fiance, April), Ethan Sudtelgte, Leah Sudtelgte (fiance, Gannon), Cole Sudtelgte, Genna Salmon and Jayden Salmon; three great-grandchildren, Elena, Karsten and Tenley; and brothers and sisters, Marilyn White (Geoff) of Beaverton, Ore., Clyde Sudtelgte of Salix, Iowa, Lois Sudtelgte of Sioux City, Leon Sudtelgte (Sue) of Cypress, Texas, and Mary Lee of Sioux City.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Mary; a dear beloved uncle, Gene Murray; mother-in-law, Genevieve Braunger; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob Dries, Richard Braunger, Robert Braunger (Marilyn) and Patricia Sudtelgte.