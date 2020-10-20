Richard M. Sokolovske

Sioux City

Richard Michael Sokolovske, 81, of Sioux City, passed away on Oct. 17, 2020, at a local hospital.

Private services will be at Mater Dei-Nativity Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Rupp officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Richard was born on Feb. 13, 1939, in Sioux City, the son of Michael and Bernice (Czerkas) Sokolovske. He graduated from Heelan High School in 1956 and attended the University of Notre Dame, receiving his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering in 1960. Richard also received his MBA through the University of South Dakota in 1979.

Richard married Virginia Gnagy on June 15, 1962 in Iowa City, Iowa. Spending most of his life in Sioux City, Richard taught mechanical drafting at Western Iowa Tech Community College in the middle 1960s. He was a home builder during the 1970s, and then worked for IPS (Mid-American Energy) from 1978 to 1995, when he retired.

Richard was a lifelong member of Mater Dei-Nativity Catholic Church. He was an avid golfer, playing with a group of men who were retired IPS employees. Richard loved to ski in Colorado, and travel extensively through all 50 states, Canada, Europe, and Russia. After retirement, Virginia and Richard were snowbirds in Arizona.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia Sokolovske of Sioux City; daughters, Julie (Pete) Licht of Sioux City, Michelle Sokolovske of Sioux City, Carol (Dan) Flesch of Oconomowoc, Wis., Mary Jane Sokolovske of Sioux City, and Cathy (Denny) Mead of Sioux City; three grandchildren, Jacob Licht of Sioux City, Emily Licht of Sioux City, and Michael Licht of Sioux City; brother-in-law, Michael Gnagy of Minneapolis; and several nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents.

A special thanks to Whispering Creek Retirement Village and Mercy One Hospital for Richard's care the past few months.