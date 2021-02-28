Richard 'Rick' Donald Mullin

Sioux City

Richard "Rick" Donald Mullin, 67, of Sioux City, passed away from natural causes on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at his home. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Rick was born in Des Moines on April 6, 1953, the son of Don and Dorothy (Franke) Mullin. He graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in Sioux City in 1971. After spending a year in Iowa City, he returned home and continued to work at the family business, Mullin Awning & Siding. Rick eventually took over as head of the company when his father retired.

Rick married his beloved wife, Sue (Sackley) on July 1, 1978, in Skokie, Ill. Together they celebrated 42 years of marriage, their two children, and two grandchildren. His nieces and nephews all called him 'Uncle Weird' and he was known as the fun uncle on all sides of the family.

Rick loved Sioux City and dedicated much of his time to his community. His civic involvement included but was not limited to membership with the Sioux City homebrew club RASCALS (co-founder), the CCAT Board, the Better Business Bureau, the Iowa Democratic Party State Central Committee, the Sioux City Public Museum Board of Trustees, and the Woodbury County Judicial Magistrate Nominating Commission; Vice-President of the Taxpayers Research Council; volunteer for the IRIS reading program through KWIT; Co-founder and President of the Sioux City International Film Festival; WIT Video & Media Production Advisory Committee Member; Senior Advisor, past Chair, and Executive Committee Member for the Woodbury County Democratic Party; Leadership Siouxland graduate; delegate to the 1996 Democratic National Convention; Conference Facilitator at an Iowa White House Conference on Small Business; involved in just about every local political campaign; Steering Committee member for countless local, state and national campaigns including Co-Chair of the Woodbury County Steering Committee for Barack Obama.

Rick also loved to travel. He and Rick Steves had gotten to be good friends over the years. He and Sue visited 42 countries in all. Rick has many friends all over the world who are going to miss his quirky sense of humor along with exchanges of political ideology. He so loved a good discussion. When you look up at the night sky, look for the International Space Station flying overhead. He will be following it, too.

Rick is survived by his wife, Sue; children, Megan (Eddie) Post of Marion and John Mullin of Marion; grandchildren, Mia and Makenzie Post; siblings, Tom (Marigail) Mullin, and Sue (Wayne) Lilla; and brothers-in-law, Ed (Jan) Sackley, Mike (Val) Sackley, Paul (Carol) Sackley, Jim (Loretta) Sackley and Richard (Terry) Sackley.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his father and mother-in-law, Ed and Lois Sackley.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at Planned Parenthood of Iowa or Siouxland Food Pantry. If you would like to support his local passion, the Sioux City International Film Festival, that would also be appreciated.