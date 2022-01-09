Richard Faye Bergerson Odle

Formerly Ponca, Neb.

Richard Faye Bergerson Odle, 77, passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

A service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, at All Saints Lutheran Church, 5315 Van Dyke Rd, Lutz FL 33558 with a gathering and refreshments immediately following the services. A second service will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Salem Lutheran Church, 103 E. 2nd St, Ponca, NE 68770 at with a gathering and refreshments immediately following the services.

Richard was born in Ponca. Richard worked at Ponca State Park in Ponca. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Tri-State Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed scuba diving, RVing and motorcycling while traveling the country. He and his wife RVed fulltime for five years and volunteered at State Parks and National Museums.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra K. Odle; son, Keith Odle of Palm Bay, Fla.; stepson, Dr. Mitchell Petit (Ruben Bazarte) of Tampa, Fla.; daughters, Kim (Chuck) Nodier of Palm Bay, and Kristin (Justin) Dreeszen of Jackson, Neb.; stepdaughters, Machelle (Bill) Stacy of Mansfield, Mo., and Malinda (Scott) Cunningham of Laurel, Neb.; brothers-in-law, Jim Biggerstaff of Sioux Falls, S.D., Wendell (Gail) Schwebke of Arlington, Texas, and Frank (Diane) Cowell of Hampton, Iowa; sisters, Velma (Jerry) Carstens of Pilger, Neb., and Doris (Don) Koeppe of Ponca; sister-in-law, Pam Fishell of Center Point, Iowa; grandchildren, Chris (Jennie) Nodier of Palm Bay, Kelsi (Zach Granato) Stoos of Beatrice, Neb., Kai (Ellyna) Odle of Orlando, Fla., Dr. Dannyca (Zach) Hildebrand of Mansfield, Danille (Evan Masters) Mastrom of Cape Giradeau, Mo., Lauren (Austin) Schmale of Winside, Neb., Sydney Cunningham of Spearfish, S.D., and Charlie Nodier of Palm Bay; and great-granddaughters, to be born in February 2022 to Jenny and Chris Nodier of Palm Bay, and to be born in March 2022, to Dr. Dannyca and Zach Hildebrand of Mansfield.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Maude Putnam; father, George Bergerson; his stepfather, Nate Odle; first wife, Diane McKivergan; and sisters, Norma Parker and Darlene Biggerstaff.