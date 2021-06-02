Menu
Richard Francis Ostrihonsky
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Richard Francis Ostrihonsky

Sioux City

Richard Francis Ostrihonsky, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Avenue. A prayer service will be held right at 2 p.m. A luncheon will follow.

Richard was born on Dec. 11, 1933, to Frank and Pauline (Sponder) Ostrihonsky in Sioux City, where he grew up. He served in the Marine Corps from 1953-1955, during the Korean War and was stationed on the USS Orskany.

On April 19, 1958, he married Donna Jean Haring at St. Francis Catholic Church. They were married 51 years, Donna passed away Nov. 12, 2009.

His hobbies included reading, fishing, gardening and canning with his daughter, Toni every summer. He loved walking at the mall with his friends, "The Mall Walkers," and did this six days a week until November 2020. He loved Sunday drives with Scott, and their times fishing together.

He will be missed by his daughter, Toni (Scott) Ostrihonsky of Sioux City; as well as his grandsons, Derek, Dylan, and Dalton Dwyer, all of Sioux City.

Richard was preceded in death by his three sons, James, Barton, and Burton.

Memorials can be directed to Carmelite Monastery, 2901 S. Cecelia St., Sioux City, IA 51106.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
15
Prayer Service
2:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, IA
Jun
6
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rich was one of the good guys, he and the Crescent crew helped me in many ways in my years of being an electrician. It was a real pleasure knowing Rich, I will miss him.
Chuck Carnell
Friend
May 26, 2021
Sorry for your lost Think about the old gang alot
Larry Sharp
Friend
May 22, 2021
Deepest sympathies to the family.
Linda Glorfield
Family
May 21, 2021
