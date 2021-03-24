Menu
Richard John Pojunos
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Richard John Pojunos

Sioux City

Richard John Pojunos, 80, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at a local hospital.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 2, with a visitation one hour prior to service time, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Richard was born March 9, 1941 in California, the son of Bernice Pojunos. He moved to Elk Point, S.D., as an infant with his mother. He was raised on a farm between Elk Point and Jefferson by his grandparents, Ruth and John Pojunos.

On Sept. 12, 1983, he married Barbara (Bates) Budde in Sioux City. This union brought three additional children into Richard's life, which he considered his own. The family settled in Sioux City. He worked at IBP for many years.

Richard was a volunteer firefighter in Elk Point and the President of the Ham Radio Club. He loved all types of music and was briefly in a band in his youth. He also enjoyed watching sports and racing on TV, attending races, racecars, and fishing with friends.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Barbara Pojunos of Sioux City; daughter, Debra Gosnell of Jefferson; stepdaughters, Laurie Budde of Sioux City, and Lisa (Troy) Cameron of Moville, Iowa; stepson, Jeff (Margie Watts) Budde of Sioux City; grandchildren, Tausha Budde, Greg (Pam) Ashcraft, Jennifer Ashcraft, Desiree Plum and Justin Budde; 16 great-grandchildren; cousins, John Pojunos of Olathe, Kan., and Becky Pojunos.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruth and John Pojunos; and his mother and stepfather, Bernice and Joe Tenderenda.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd., Sioux City, IA
Apr
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd., Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are saddened to know that Rich has passed. He was a good friend with a wonderful heart for God and many. Barb, you are in our prayers. Jane and Bob Henderson
Robert J Henderson
March 25, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Rich´s passing. Our deepest sympathy, love and prayers to Barb and the family.
Kay Copas
March 25, 2021
Sorry for your loss Deb.
Denise Hanson Long
March 24, 2021
I love you Dad! My you be at peace
Debra Gosnell
March 24, 2021
