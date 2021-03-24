Richard John Pojunos

Sioux City

Richard John Pojunos, 80, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at a local hospital.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 2, with a visitation one hour prior to service time, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Richard was born March 9, 1941 in California, the son of Bernice Pojunos. He moved to Elk Point, S.D., as an infant with his mother. He was raised on a farm between Elk Point and Jefferson by his grandparents, Ruth and John Pojunos.

On Sept. 12, 1983, he married Barbara (Bates) Budde in Sioux City. This union brought three additional children into Richard's life, which he considered his own. The family settled in Sioux City. He worked at IBP for many years.

Richard was a volunteer firefighter in Elk Point and the President of the Ham Radio Club. He loved all types of music and was briefly in a band in his youth. He also enjoyed watching sports and racing on TV, attending races, racecars, and fishing with friends.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Barbara Pojunos of Sioux City; daughter, Debra Gosnell of Jefferson; stepdaughters, Laurie Budde of Sioux City, and Lisa (Troy) Cameron of Moville, Iowa; stepson, Jeff (Margie Watts) Budde of Sioux City; grandchildren, Tausha Budde, Greg (Pam) Ashcraft, Jennifer Ashcraft, Desiree Plum and Justin Budde; 16 great-grandchildren; cousins, John Pojunos of Olathe, Kan., and Becky Pojunos.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruth and John Pojunos; and his mother and stepfather, Bernice and Joe Tenderenda.