Richard L. Radley

Sioux City

Richard L. Radley, 68, Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at his home with his wife by his side.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

Richard Lee Radley was born on Jan. 22, 1954 in Sioux City, the son of Richard and Beverly (O'Dea) Radley. Richard attended Sioux City schools then began working. He had worked at Meier Towing, then Schindler Salvage Yard and 15 years at Missouri Valley Steel.

Richard was a family man who enjoyed going camping with his family and riding his motorcycle.

Richard is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Dave (BrieAnna) Radley; daughter, Lori (Tyler) Voss; grandchildren, Tanner, Ava, Peyton, Camron, Addison and Charlie; his brother, David (Carla) Radley; a sister, Jody (Bernie Scolaro) Pickering; nieces; nephews; great nieces and nephews; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jenny Radley; a brother, Bill Radley; and a sister, Kari Hansen.