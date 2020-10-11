Menu
Search
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Thomas Nicholson

Richard 'Tom' Thomas Nicholson

Correctionville, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Richard "Tom" Thomas Nicholson, 82, Correctionville, formerly Sioux City, passed away Oct. 8, 2020.

Due to the Covid virus, a family service will be held at a later date.

Tom was a 1956 graduate of Sioux City Heelan High School. He attended Iowa State University, served in the United States Army and worked in the cattle business with his father.

He is survived by sisters, Mary Kay Pilley and Jean Noonan; brother, Bill Nicholson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Apollonia Nicholson; and his brother, Jerry Nicholson.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.