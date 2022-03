Richard B. 'Dick' Thornsberry

Sioux City

Richard B. "Dick" Thornsberry, 90, of Sioux City passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Abiding by his wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Dick is survived by his wife, Shirley Thornsberry of Sioux City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Michael D. Thornsberry.